Warmer For A Few Days

by Shane Butler



High pressure over the deep south is keeping our weather quiet through midweek. Temps will warm nicely and manage mid to upper 60s through Wednesday. We expect low to mid 70s by Thursday but that’s ahead of a cold front. We’re cooling down again once the front moves through here Friday. In the mean time, we have a few days to take in some warmth and milder weather conditions. Southeasterly breezes begin to pick up as the week progresses. Moisture begins to stream into the area and we will need to introduce a chance for showers Wednesday. This would mainly impact areas west of I-65. As the front approaches on Thursday, our rain chance increase areawide. Rain along with a few storms advance across the state. We don’t see anything too strong or severe with this round. Rainfall amounts will range between 1 to 2 inches before ending early Friday. Looks like we’re in between systems Saturday but another rain maker passes through here Sunday. For now, an early February thaw for our area but you can bet there’s plenty more cold snaps ahead.