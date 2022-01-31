Wetumpka YMCA Begins Construction for New Pool

by Carrington Cole

The Wetumpka YMCA is adding a new addition to their facility.

The YMCA had a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of their new pool Monday morning. The old pool had been around for over 50 years and needed to be replaced. The plans for the new pool have been in discussion for over 10 years. The new pool will have more room for swimmers and families to enjoy it at the same time.

“When you envision something like this, and understand; things take time,” stated Executive Director of the Wetumpka YMCA Scot Patterson. “So, over the years, it was like ‘Hey, we might be able to get a pool’ and all of a sudden it’s here now. The old pool’s gone, the new pool is being built right now. We’re just excited about April to get here.”

The Wetumpka YMCA pool is scheduled to be finished and open to the public by April 1.