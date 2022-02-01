ABC GIVES AUDIENCES A FIRST LOOK AT THE MILESTONE SEASON PREMIERE OF ‘AMERICAN IDOL’ AIRING SUNDAY, FEB. 27

by Janae Smith

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy®-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest, return to help discover America’s next singing sensation for “American Idol”’s fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall on SUNDAY, FEB. 27 at 7PM, on your local ABC32.

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is also set to return to the beloved competition series for the show’s fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.

Last season, ABC’s “American Idol” ranked as the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the second year in a row among Adults 18-49. In addition, “American Idol” finished among the Top 5 unscripted series last season with Total Viewers (No. 4).

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin and Trish Kinane, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.