Another Spring-Like Day, but Change is on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

SPRING-LIKE WARMTH: After the chilly start to the day, we are warming up nicely under a sky full of sunshine. Most locations this afternoon are seeing temperatures surge to near 70°. Clouds will increase tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

NORTH OF ALABAMA: A major winter storm will unfold this week from parts of North and West Texas to northern New England. Snow amounts of 8-12 inches are possible across parts of Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, and freezing rain and ice issues are possible as far south as Arkansas and West Tennessee. Winter Storm Watches are already being issued in these areas. Luckily this mess stays to our north of us, and we get all liquid in Alabama.

RAIN RETURNS: Tomorrow will be a cloudy day with a high again near 70°; scattered areas of rain will likely move into the western half of the state during the afternoon and evening hours. Also, a warm front will be lifting north through the state, increasing moisture levels.

RAIN/STORMS: Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s ahead of a strong cold front on Thursday. Most of the day looks dry with just a few scattered showers around, however, rain and thunderstorms will move in Thursday night into Friday morning. For now the severe weather threat is low and confined to Southwest Alabama, however, we will watch trends in the coming days as this risk area is likely to be expanded.

Rain amounts between Wednesday and Friday will be in the 2-3 inch range for much of the state, with some higher amounts across North Alabama, so we will have to watch for some isolated areas of flash flooding. The rain will gradually taper off from northwest to southeast through the state on Friday. Friday will be colder as temperatures will be over 20 degrees colder, as highs are likely to hold in the 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks like a mostly cloudy, cool day with a high in the 50s. Saturday night and into Sunday, we are forecasting more clouds and rain as a wave of low pressure tracks along the Gulf Coast. Sunday’s high will again be in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The temperatures next week look to remain below average. It also, looks like an active southwest flow aloft will be in place across the state. Monday and Tuesday looks dry, but some risk of rain will likely return during the mid-week period.

Enjoy this Terrific Tuesday of weather!!!

Ryan