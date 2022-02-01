City of Montgomery Honoring Rosa Parks with Birthday Contest

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery has announced a contest designed to celebrate the 109th anniversary of Rosa Parks’ birthday.

The contest asks Montgomery students to create a birthday card for Mrs. Parks with a message they would share if she were alive today.

Eligibility is open to Montgomery K-12 students . Participants can choose to submit a paper entry, using crayons, markers and paint, a digital entry or an e-card.

Contest submissions must be emailed to contest@montgomeryal.gov or delivered to the City’s Department of Cultural Affairs at 200 Coosa Street. Each student’s name, grade, school and parental consent should be included in the submission.

Winners will span three categories: Grades K-6 Traditional, Grades 7-12 Traditional and Digital Entries – Ages 13-18 Years Old. Awards include a cash prize of $100, a ride on the Rosa Parks bus and a tour of the Rosa Parks museum. Entries will be displayed through February at Montgomery Plaza near the Rosa Parks statue.

Mayor Steven L. Reed will present awards to winning students at the Montgomery City Council meeting on Feb. 15, which begins at 5 p.m. at Montgomery City Hall, 103 N. Perry Street.

The deadline for submission is Friday, February 11, 2021 by 12:00 PM.

For questions regarding the contest, please call (334) 625-4440 or email jgonzalez@montgomeryal.gov.

— Information from the City of Montgomery