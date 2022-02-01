Dallas County Deputies Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

SJ Leshore is 75 years old and may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

He was last seen on Sunday, January 30, at approximately 2:00 PM wearing black pants, a green shirt a blue jean jacket and brown boots in the area of County Road 115 and County Road 988 in Orrville.

Deputies say he is 5’9″ and 170 pounds.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of SJ Leshore, please contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 874-2530 or call 911.