DHR Temporarily Moving Montgomery Offices

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Department of Human Resources (DHR) is temporarily moving to Gunter Park.

The move is because DHR will be renovating its offices on Mobile Highway.

Three adjacent buildings in the 2700 block of Gunter Park Drive West will serve as the department’s temporary offices beginning Feb. 2 for financial programs and Feb. 16 for children and family services programs.

The addresses of these facilities and their corresponding services are listed below:

2739 Gunter Park Dr. W – Food Assistance, Family Assistance and Child Support

Services begin at this location on Wednesday, Feb. 2

Services begin at this location on Wednesday, Feb. 16

This relocation will not affect services

All mail should be addressed to P.O. Box 250250, Montgomery, AL 36125-0250.

Residents in need of public transportation can access the Gunter Park offices along Montgomery Transit Route 8 Gunter Annex.

Those with questions may contact Montgomery County DHR by calling 334-293-3100 or emailing Montgomery@dhr.alabama.gov.

— Information from Dept. of Human Resources