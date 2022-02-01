Elmore County School Board Asks for Property Tax Hike

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Elmore County Board of Education wants to raise property taxes to fund capital improvements and programs at schools.

The school board is asking the Elmore County Commission to start the process to set up a special election that would allow voters to decide whether to raise taxes by 8 mils.

That process would involve a local constitutional amendment that would have to be approved by the Alabama Legislature.

If that happens, a special election would be held in early 2023. If voters give their okay, the tax hike would take effect on October 1, 2024.