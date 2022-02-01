Series of Veteran Resources Town Halls Kicks Off in Dothan

by Carrington Cole

There are big changes happening for veterans all around Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is starting a statewide tour of town halls for preventing veteran suicide. Alabama is one of the leading states with the most veteran suicides.

To help prevent these terrible outcomes, the ADVA have decided to make a change. The town hall visits are not just to help veterans, but also to help their friends and families as well.

“When you have a problem like this in Alabama, and we are among the worse in the United States for this issue, it’s going to take the entire community to resolve an issue like this,” stated Commissioner Kent Davis of the ADVA. “So, we’re inviting the public to come to this Town Hall meeting and hear about the issue and the solutions out there.”

The first stop on their tour will be February 16 in the City of Dothan at the Dothan Opera House.