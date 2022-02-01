Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones Chosen to Guide U.S. Supreme Court Nominee

by Alabama News Network Staff

CBS News reports that former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama has been selected to guide President Biden’s yet-to-be-named U.S. Supreme Court nominee through the confirmation process.

CBS News reports that as the so-called “sherpa,” Jones will be responsible for escorting the eventual nominee to meetings with senators in preparation for confirmation hearings in the U.S. Senate.

Jones’ selection was first reported by The New York Times.

Jones was a U.S. Senator from 2018 to 2021, and was the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 1997 to 2001.