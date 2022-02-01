Montgomery County Mugshots (01/16/22-01/31/22)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
ALKIRE, WILLIAM – Probation Revocation
BAMBINELLI, SHIANE – Possesion of Controlled Substance
BARNES, WHITLEY – Burglary III (Unoccupied)
BELL, LANCE – Assault 2nd
BETTS, RODGERICK – Child Abuse
BROWN, ERVIN – Burglary 3rd Dwelling
CHAMBERS, MICHAEL – Burglary III
COTTON JR, MARLON – Probation Revocation
CRAIG, JASHAUN – Recieving Stolen Property
FAIN, CORNELIUS – Murder
FELDER JR, DOLIE – Possession of Burglars Tools
FOSTER, TYTIERRA – Assault 1st
GOODMAN JR, ROBERT – Theft of Property 1st
GREVIOUS, AARON – Parole Violation
HALL, KEYONIA – Robbery 1st
HALL, MARQUISE – Sex Misconduct
HARRIS, LEVONTE — Attempted Murder
HARRISON, DWONE – Theft of Property 1st
HARVEY, KEVIN – Theft of Property II (Firearm)
HAYES, MARKESE – Assault 3rd
HENDERSON, BREANA – Theft of Property 3rd
IRVINE, RYAN – Probation Violation
JACKSON, JHAVARSKE – On Loan from DOC
JACKSON, QUENTIN – Probation Violation
JONES, CHARLES – SORNA Violation
LAMBERT, TREMAYNE – Assault 2nd (Physical Injury)
MADISON, CORA – By Order of Court
MCKINNON, CARL – Domestic Violence by Strangulation of Suffocation
ONEAL, RICHARD – Robbery 1st
PATTERSON, ANTONIO – Auto Burglary
PERRY, JOSHUA – Possession of Burglars Tools
REYNOSO, VICTORINA – Child Abuse
RINGSTAFF, DEMETRIC – Robbery 2nd
RODGERS, CHRISTOPHER – Murder
RUSH, MITCHELL – DUI-Switched Tag
RUSSELL, BENNY – Robbery 3rd
SANDERS, DEMARCO – Theft of Property 2 (Firearm)
SMITH JR, TONEY – Robbery 1st
SNEED CHAPELL, SHANIKQUA – Recieving Stolen Property 1st
TOLLIVER, JOSEPH – Obstruct Justice – FAL
TOWNSEND JR, MICHAEL – Attempted Murder
TYRE, FREDERICO – Capital Murder During Robbery in the First Degree
VARNADO, STEVEN – On Loan from DOC
WILLIAMS, JAMIE – Murder
WILLIAMS, MARQUIS – Possession of Marijuana 1st
WRIGHT-SAUNDERS, CAMERON – Sex Abuse-Child Less
