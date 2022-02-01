Parents Still Searching For Answers On What Happened To Their 18 Year Old Son

by Ja Nai Wright

Stephanie and Herbert Wheat are the parents of 18 year old LaDarrien Wheat who went missing on January 23rd. They are reaching out to the public for help with any information about where he might be. They are also expressing concerns about how law enforcement has been handling their case.

Over the weekend, family and friends gathered to search for LaDarrien but were unable to find any new leads. Monday, Crime Stoppers issued a $5,000 reward for anyone who may have information. After speaking with the parents they expressed how they will not stop looking for LaDarrien and hopes that someone will have some information regarding his disappearance.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat, call Montgomery police on the Secret Witness Line at (334) 625-4000 or call 911.