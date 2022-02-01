Rainy Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler

It’s a rather mild start to February but our weather will become more active as we finish out the work week. Temps continue to warm nicely Wednesday and Thursday. We expect upper 60s to even mid 70s over the two day period. It’s all ahead of a cold front that slowly moves through the area Thursday into Friday. Rain and even a few storms are likely with this frontal passage. Rainfall amounts will range between 1 to 2 inches around our area. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds the main threat. The front moves through and we’re on the backside of it later Friday. High pressure moves over the deep south and it’s looking quiet over the weekend. Temps will be cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A dry and fairly quiet weather pattern will be in place as we start out next week. By then, temps return to readings about average for this time of the year.