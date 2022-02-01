Testimony Ends in Dueling Roy Moore Defamation Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

Testimony has concluded in the dueling defamation lawsuits brought by former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and the woman who accused him of sexual misconduct when she was a teen.

Circuit Judge John Rochester told jurors in Montgomery that they will now hear closing arguments.

Leigh Corfman filed suit alleging Moore defamed her by branding her as a liar when he denied the accusations during the 2017 U.S. Senate race.

Moore countersued, claiming Corfman injured his reputation with false allegations meant to hurt him politically.

Jurors will decide both claims at the trial.

Prior to his unsuccessful run for U.S. Senate, Moore was Alabama Chief Justice from 2001-2003 and from 2013-2017.

