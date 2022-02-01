Warm Weather Continues, But Rain Returns Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was cold across central and south Alabama. Temperatures fell to near freezing, but rebounded quickly into the 60s by midday. Sunshine and a southeast wind combined to warm up the air. More clouds enter the fold Tuesday afternoon. However, sunshine remains in the mix, and temperatures could reach the low 70s in most locations.

Clouds increase further Tuesday night, with the sky likely overcast by sunrise Wednesday. Scattered mainly light showers appear possible, at least in west Alabama, by the early morning. Showers appear possible elsewhere through the rest of the day. However, they likely remain of a scattered and relatively light nature. Otherwise, the sky likely remains clouds throughout the day. However, temperatures still warm into the 60s to near 70°.

Wednesday night looks cloudy with scattered rain and quite warm, with lows near 60°. A heavier rain looks likely on Thursday. However, the morning may not feature all that much of it. It appears much of Thursday’s rain and some storms arrive towards the late afternoon, and continue through Thursday night. Thursday could be very warm for early February, with highs in the mid to upper 70s thanks to a strong south wind despite a mainly cloudy sky.

Thursday’s rain arrives along a cold front. There could be a few strong or even severe storms in any activity in advance of the front. However, the storm prediction center currently thinks the best chance for that remains near the Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama coasts. Even there, the severe risk is marginal (level 1/5). However, we’ll keep an eye on the potential for our area just in case. The risk area and level can and will change between now and Thursday.

Rain continues Friday morning, but may taper off during the afternoon. Temperatures remain cooler, with highs in the 50s. The sky remains mostly cloudy. Friday night turns colder, with lows in the 30s. Saturday could feature some rain, but the chance looks low, not widespread, and not heavy. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Sunday could feature another round of rain, with an otherwise cloudy sky. However, the rain may not be tremendously widespread or heavy. Check back for updates. Models seem to agree a bit better today on the prospect of drier weather early next week. However, it seems a bit too early to rule out the possibility of rain altogether. Again, check back for updates.

However, it seems likely temperatures remain on the cooler side of the coin. Expect highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s early next week.