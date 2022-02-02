“Constitutional Carry” Gun Bill Clears Hurdle in Alabama Legislature

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama Senate Committee on Wednesday gave favorable report to a proposed bill that would eliminate the Concealed Carry Pistol License.

The measure was approved by a vote of 6-4 , with Senator Greg Albritton (R)- Atmore abstaining from the vote.

Law enforcement is concerned that the bill will create unsafe conditions for officers.

Pistol Permit Licenses are enforced by Sheriff’s offices across the state.

Earlier during the week the Alabama Sheriff’s Association gathered at the State House to voice opposition to the bill.

The legislation now moves to the Senate floor.

This isn’t the first time the bill has been proposed, it has previously failed to make it out of the State House.