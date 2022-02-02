Dean Young has Announced his Entry into the Alabama Governor’s Race

by Carrington Cole

Another candidate has announced their entry into the race to be the next Governor of Alabama.

Republican Dean Young is among 14 other candidates who are running against Governor Kay Ivey’s re-election. Young announced his entry into the race on the State Capitol steps in downtown Montgomery.

Young mentioned some of the things that he will do if he becomes Governor, which include the display of the Ten Commandments on all state property.

“I will not lock you or tell you you have to stay in your house, ever,” stated Dean Young. “I will not tell you you have to wear a mask. I will not tell you you can’t go see a dying loved one in a nursing home or a hospital. I will not be the tyrant that Kay Ivey’s been.”

Both Democratic and Republican primary elections are taking place May 24.