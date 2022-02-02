Heavy Rain, Storms, And The Return Of Winter Cold

by Ben Lang

Clouds and rain returned to Alabama Wednesday. That could be the story for the rest of the week too. For Wednesday afternoon and evening, the sky remains generally cloudy with scattered areas of mainly light rain. Temperatures warm to near or even above 70° thanks to a southeast wind of 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Temperatures only fall to around 60° overnight.

There may be somewhat of a lull in rain coverage overnight through midday Thursday. However, Thursday afternoon through Thursday night features our heaviest and most widespread rain this week. Thursday afternoon and evening could also feature some thunderstorms. A few of those storms could be strong or severe, with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph as the primary risk.

Heavy rain looks like the most likely outcome from a cold front arriving Thursday. Area rain totals of 2-4″ appear likely. Rain continues even behind the front through Thursday night and Friday. The front also brings a drop in temperatures. Temperatures reach the 70s in advance of the front Thursday afternoon.