Montgomery Police Seeking Burglary Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

2/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

3/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

4/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

5/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers









Montgomery police need your help identifying burglary suspects.

Police say the suspects are wanted for burglary and the theft of unspecified items that happened at a business in the 2200 block of East South Boulevard. That is near Baptist Medical Center South.

Police say it happened on December 15, 2021, between 12:00-12:12AM.

If you have a tip to help police find the suspects, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.