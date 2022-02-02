Opelika Police Officer Hit by Vehicle; Search Underway for Driver

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police say one of their officers has been hit by a vehicle and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the officer had responded to the Kroger parking lot at 2460 Enterprise Drive on a report that a driver had hit a buggy return.

Police say when the officer arrived, the driver tried to leave the scene, but hit the officer. That officer was able to call for back-up units, and rescue responded to the scene. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

With the help of Auburn police, the vehicle has been found, but the driver has not. Several agencies are searching the area.

Alabama News Network will keep you updated.