Storm Alert For Thursday!

by Shane Butler

A cold front is working its way southward and will enter our area Thursday. Rain and storms are likely ahead and along the frontal boundary. Some of the storms will be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60s mph, a few brief tornadoes, and very heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts will range between 2 to 4 inches across the area. We expect the threats to begin shortly after noon time in west Alabama and advance eastward with the storms ending by late evening. Clouds and light rain will linger into Friday. Looks like High pressure will be moving in behind the front and the skies clear for the weekend. Both days are looking mostly sunny but cool with lows in the lower to mid 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday. We head into next week with mainly sunny skies and temps about average for early February.