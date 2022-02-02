Three People Killed in Coffee County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say three people have been killed in a wreck north of Enterprise.

State troopers say the crash involved a minivan, which hit a tree at about 5:39 this morning on Alabama Highway 167 about 14 miles north of Enterprise in Coffee County.

Investigators say 35-year-old Rene Tiul Cuc of Enterprise was driving the minivan. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Passengers Azucena Castaneda, 47, along with a 19-year-old and another individual whose age is not available were killed.

State troopers have released no other information.