Traffic Assistant

by Laura Ross

WAKA CBS-8 News & WNCF-ABC Montgomery in Montgomery, Alabama has a job opening in our Traffic Department as a Traffic Assistant. This is an entry level position into television broadcasting. The successful candidate will assist the traffic department by maintaining commercial copy for stations, maintain files and archive files/traffic instructions, communicate with AE’s and clients as needed, troubleshoot problems with copy delivery or anything impeding completion of work, cross training to help with other traffic duties and perform other related duties as assigned.

The successful candidate must have excellent organizational skills, be able to meet tight deadlines, accuracy, work independently, detail oriented, handle multiple tasks, prioritize and possess problem solving skills, and work in a team environment. Knowledge of Google Apps/Google Sheets. Knowledge of WideOrbit is a plus or any other traffic system.

Please send resume to Human Resources, WAKA, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109 or email to jobs@waka.com. No phone calls please. EOE