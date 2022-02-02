UPDATE: Blue Alert Issued for Man Suspected of Hitting Opelika Police Officer with Vehicle

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Blue Alert has been issued for a man last seen around Exit 51 of Interstate 85 in Auburn who is suspected of injuring an Opelika police officer.

Police want to find 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen of Smiths Station. He is 6’3″ and 220 pounds.

Allen is suspected of hitting the police officer with a vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at 2460 Enterprise Drive in Opelika at around 1PM before driving off. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Allen is wanted on charges of assault first degree, failure to render aid and possession of a controlled substance. Police say his vehicle was found abandoned in the Auburn area, and he may be on foot.

Call 911 or *HP if you see him.