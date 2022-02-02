Violence Prevention Program Will Host Community Round Tables

by Ja Nai Wright

The violence prevention program will be hosting a series of round table talks inviting residents out to share what they think should be done in their communities to help reduce the violence. The organization plans to host 4 round table talks this month. The first round table will take place February 10th at the McIntyre community center at 5 pm..Violence Prevention Roundtables

They are asking the community to attend these discussions so that the organization can come up with the right plan of action that caters to the needs of individual communities in hopes that it will help Montgomery as a whole. The main goal is to reduce gun violence in the city.

The organization will also partner with law enforcement and local businesses as well. Click here for additional information on the Office of Violence Prevention.