Windy Wednesday as Rain and Storms Return to Alabama

by Ryan Stinnett

NORTH OF ALABAMA: Winter Storm Warnings are in effect as a major winter storm unfolds from Texas northern New England over the next few days; heaviest snow will fall across parts of Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana… freezing rain and ice accumulation is possible as far south as Arkansas and West Tennessee. This wintry precipitation will stay just north of Alabama.

FOR ALABAMA: Today will be a cloudy day with scattered areas of rain as moisture surges north from the Gulf of Mexico as our winds increase to 15-25 mph. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 60s. Periods of rain will continue through tomorrow night as the southerly flow persist.

Thursday will feature scattered showers, and temperatures will warm into the 70s as a warm front surges north ahead of an approaching cold front. As the cold front moves into the state, widespread rain and some thunderstorms are expect late Thursday and Thursday night. The SPC has introduced a low end “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for West and Southwest Alabama,

Storms could produce strong gusty winds, with a possible brief isolated tornado, it is a low-end threat, but definitely something to watch in over the next 48 hours.

Heavy rainfall is in the forecast with rain amounts of 1-4 inches between today and Friday; some minor flooding issues could occur and the National Weather Service has issues a Flood Watch for much of Central Alabama.

The rain and storms begin to shift down into South Alabama late tomorrow Friday morning. Much colder air returns Friday as highs will struggle to climb out of the 40s with a brisk north wind.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks like a mostly cloudy, cool day with a high in the upper 40s to low 50s. A wave of low pressure will track along the Gulf Coast Saturday and we will leave scattered showers in the forecast Saturday night. Expect a clearing sky Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The temperatures next week look to remain near of just below average…highs in the 50s/60s, lows in the 30s. For now, much of next week looks dry, but of course that could change in future forecasts.

Enjoy this windy and whimsical Wednesday!!!

Ryan