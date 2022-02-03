A Confederate Monument, A Parcel of Land, and an Outraged Community

by Alabama News Network Staff, Jerome Jones

The Macon County Commission filed suit last year over the land that a confederate monument sits on.

On Thursday the case was before a judge for the first time.

Judge Steve Perryman dismissed civilian plaintiffs that were named on the suit, and also issued a stay of discovery, while the Plaintiffs work to identify members of the Tuskegee Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy.

Macon County officials say the land that the monument sits on belongs to the County, therefore the monument belongs to the county.

In 1906 the Macon County Commission “gifted” the land to the UDC to be used as a park for white people and to erect the monument.

In that original deed it stated that when the park is not being used as intended, land ownership will revert to the county.

The monument has been the target of vandalism over the years.

The next court date has not been announced.