Alabama Defensive Coordinator Arrested on DUI Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

University of Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been arrested and charged with DUI.

Golding was listed as an inmate in the Tuscaloosa County Jail this morning after he was jailed on $500 bond. No further details were immediately available.

Alabama coach Nick Saban hired Golding in 2018 as co-defensive coordinator with Tosh Lupoi. He was promoted in 2019 and helped the Crimson Tide win the national title the following season and a Southeastern Conference championship in 2021.

Saban could not immediately be reached for comment.

