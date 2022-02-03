ALEA Showcases Newest Alert System for ‘National Missing Persons Day’

by Carrington Cole

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are encouraging citizens across the state to subscribe to their newest alert system.

With February 3 being ‘National Missing Persons Day,’ ALEA decided to showcase their newest alert system known as codeRED. The alert notifies the public when an individual is missing in the state of Alabama. The Amber Alert, Emergency Missing Child Alert, Missing and Endangered Person Alert, and the Blue Alert are all included in codeRED.

ALEA’s Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney states that the alert system will be a big help in finding missing people in Alabama.

“It brings awareness to the different criteria and alerts throughout our agency,” stated McKinney. “It’s an opportunity to bring that awareness to the families that are still missing loved ones and cases that are still open and active at this time.”

For additional information about codeRED or to subscribe to the alert system, visit ALEA’s website for more.