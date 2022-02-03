AMBER ALERT: 12-Year-Old Girl Possibly Abducted in Enterprise

by Alabama News Network Staff

An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who may have been abducted.

The Enterprise Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your help in finding Eidy Aracely-Tzi Coc.

She is described as an Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4’8″ and 135 pounds.

Eidy Aracely-Tzi Coc was last seen at approximately 11:45AM Thursday wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Eidy Coc was possibly abducted by an unknown Hispanic male, who possibly goes by the name Alvaro Cucul, believed to be in his early twenties.

They may be traveling in a 2017 Black GMC Acadia with an unknown tag number.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.