Auburn Police Investigating Shooting Near School

Auburn police are investigating a shooting in the roadway on Richland Road that is near a school.

Police say the shooting is not related to or within Richland Elementary School. The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the School Resource Officer. The school was briefly locked down as a precaution.

Police say the shooting victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This shooting did not take place on school grounds and was instead on the roadway, police say.