COVID in Alabama Schools: Numbers Plunge Statewide, but Rise in Montgomery County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The latest Alabama Department of Public Health report on COVID in the state’s public schools shows cases taking a big drop overall, but rising in Montgomery Public schools.

The report for February 3 shows 9,800 cases, down from 24,913 cases the week before. That is still slightly above the surge at the start of the school year, when 9,195 cases were registered in early September.

Cases had bottomed out late last year, when 414 cases were reported on December 2. This omicron surge led to a peak at 26,260 cases on January 20.

In the Montgomery metro area, cases have fallen since last week, except in Montgomery Public Schools. Cases rose from 129 to 322. They had hit 861 on January 13. The week of January 17, Montgomery Public Schools switched to remote learning, but were back to in-person classes the following week.

The state’s weekly reports don’t specify if the cases involve students, teachers or other staff members. Some systems have reported widespread faculty and staff absences. Not all school systems reported to the state this week.

Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers:

Montgomery: 322 (Jan. 27: 129)

Autauga County: 129 (Jan. 27: 194)

Elmore County: 123 (Jan. 27: 508)

Pike Road: 31 (Jan. 27: 124)

Dallas County: 33 (Jan. 27: 78)

Selma: 13 (Jan. 27: 54)

