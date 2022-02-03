Montgomery Women Still Searching For Her Husband After 6 Years

by Ja Nai Wright

On national missing persons day the Talley family is reminding us how important it is to never stop looking for answers in a missing persons case. Brent Talley went missing a few days before thanksgiving back in 2016. His wife says he simply left the house and never returned.

Mr. Talley has a severe case of dementia that progressed at a rapid pace, even so his wife never lost hope that he may return home one day. Mr. Talley’s family is offering $3,000 in reward money making the total $5,000 for anyone with information on where he may be.

“I think the last time he was spotted was two years ago at a bus stop where a person actually grabbed and tried to stop him to wait to secure him until police go there and he struggled with him and he grabbed his jacket and when they showed the jacket to Mrs. Talley it was actually his jacket so Mr Talley is still out there somewhere.” – Tony Garrett

They say because of his condition he may still be wondering around Montgomery and he may appear to be homeless. Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers or dial 911.