One Killed, Others Hurt in Possible Tornado in Hale County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is getting reports that one person has been killed and others hurt when a possible tornado hit Hale County Thursday afternoon.

The area that was hit is Sawyerville, which is northwest of Greensboro and southeast of Eutaw. The damage is around Highway 14 and Highway 30.

The victims’ names have not yet been released. Crews are already on the scene working to clean up the damage.

