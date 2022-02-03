Rain with Strong Storms Later Today; Much Colder Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

We are starting the day with scattered showers, and temperatures will warm into the mid 70s as a warm front surges north ahead of an approaching cold front. As the cold front moves into the state, widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening across much of Alabama. The SPC has much of Alabama in a risk for severe weather, with the level 2/5 for portions of West Alabama. Storms later today will be capable of producing strong gusty winds, and a few brief, isolated tornado. Not a major threat, but definitely something to pay attention to later today.

Heavy rainfall is in the forecast with rain amounts of 1-3 inches today and tomorrow, allowing for some minor flooding issues to occur. For that reason, there is a Flood Watch in effect for much of Central Alabama through Friday morning.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight with area of rain continuing. For tomorrow, expect a cloudy, cold, windy, and wet day with highs in the 40s. The rain will gradually end during the afternoon as drier air works into the state.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks like a mostly sunny with a high in the low 50s. For now, we have removed the chance of rain this weekend, and our Sunday looks to feature more sun than clouds with highs in the upper 50s.

QUIET NEXT WEEK: The temperatures next week look to remain pretty close to average…highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, with lows in the 30s. For now, much of next week looks dry, but of course that could change in future forecasts.

Stay weather aware later today!!!

Ryan