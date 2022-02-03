Residents React to ‘Permitless Carry’ Gun Bill Now on Senate Floor

by Kay McCabe

Montgomery residents are reacting to the ‘Permitless Carry’ gun bill that would eliminate the Concealed Carry Pistol License.

“If you don’t have to have a permit, there will be guns everywhere,” said resident, Forrest Cox.

The measure was approved by a vote of 6-4 , with Senator Greg Albritton (R)- Atmore abstaining from the vote.

Law enforcement is concerned that the bill will create unsafe conditions for officers. Earl Jones, also a resident, says he agrees with law enforcement.

“I understand the right to carry arms, but police need their own protection too,” said Jones.

The legislation now moves to the Senate floor.

This isn’t the first time the bill has been proposed, it has previously failed to make it out of the State House.