Reward Amount Raised in Search for Man Missing Since 2016

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward in the hopes of finding a man who vanished in Montgomery in 2016.

67-year-old Brent Talley was last seen by his family in the 300 block of Kingswood Drive on Tuesday, November 22, 2016, at 9AM.

The $5,000 CrimeStoppers reward is in addition to a $3,000 reward offered by his family. Over the years, CrimeStoppers has increased its reward from $1,000 to $2,500 to the $5,000 it is now offering.

Talley was last seen wearing a long-sleeved brown plaid shirt, khaki cargo pants, gray sneakers and a red baseball cap. Talley was being treated for dementia.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brent Talley, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.