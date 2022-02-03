Severe Storms Thursday, Including A Tornado Risk

by Ben Lang

Rain and storms likely Thursday afternoon and evening, some of which could be strong to severe. The severe weather threat increased across our area Thursday. Most of central/south Alabama now lies within a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe storms. Damaging wind gusts up to or in excess of 60 mph are the greatest risk. However, a few tornadoes are possible too. A couple could be intense. A tornado watch includes all of southwest Alabama near and west of Interstate 65 through 6PM Thursday.

The severe risk comes to a close at some point Thursday evening, and certainly by midnight. A cold front closely follows a line of storms west to east through our area. Temperatures fall drastically behind the front. However, rain continues Thursday night. Flooding remains a concern as well, with an additional 1-3″ of rain possible area-wide. A flood watch continues along and north of Highway 80/Interstate 85 until 9AM Friday morning.

The heaviest rain departs Friday, but showers linger throughout the day. Temperatures steadily fall to around 40° through the afternoon. The sky remains overcast, but clouds gradually clear Friday night. Temperatures fall into the 30s by sunrise Saturday. The weekend looks mainly dry, but remains cool. Saturday and Sunday feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures peak in the 50s each afternoon, with lows in the 30s.

There’s a very small chance for a few showers, mainly in the far southeast corner of Alabama sometime Sunday into Monday of next week. However, most of us look to remain dry. And not only through early next week, but for most of next week. Temperatures remain on the cooler side, with highs in the 50s to near 60° by next Thursday. The sky features quite a bit of sunshine each day, particularly next Wednesday. Lows fall into the 30s each night.