Storms Moving Out But Rain Lingers

by Shane Butler

A cloudy and wet night ahead with rain lingering over the area. The strong to severe storms continue to push eastward into Georgia. We’ve already seen areas picking up 1 to 3 inches of rainfall and there’s more overnight into Friday. A couple more inches of rainfall isn’t out of the question. The heaviest rain has moved east of us but there will be periods of moderate rainfall. There’s a lot of water out there from earlier rainfall and that’s causing some flooding issues in spots. Never cross roadways covered with water. You’re best to turn around and don’t drown!

Improving weather is on the way but it will hold off until the weekend. Friday will be a windy, wet, and cold day. There will be some rain moving through at times but nothing heavy. Gusty northwest winds of 10-20 mph will usher in much colder air. Temps will actually be dropping through the day. Friday night is looking cold with temps falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Your weekend is setting up to be sunny and cool. Mornings start out in the upper 20s to lower 30s while afternoon highs manage the mid to upper 50s. High pressure will be the main weather feature and that will keep the skies mainly clear. A rather quiet weather pattern establishes itself and we’re staying in it most of next week.