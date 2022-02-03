PHOTOS: Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force Arrests Six Men in Drug Bust

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/6 Photo from Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office

2/6 Tommy Bowens – Photo from Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office

3/6 Jerry Brooks – Photo from Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office

4/6 Lindsey Brooks – Photo from Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office

5/6 Jeffrey Hill – Photo from Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office



6/6 Carstavious Stovall – Photo from Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office











The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of six men from Camp Hill.

Today, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force continued its investigation into the suspected trafficking and distribution of illegal narcotics by executing a search warrant at a home in Camp Hill.

According to the sheriff’s office, agents recovered approximately 67 grams of ecstasy, 14 grams of crack cocaine, 1 gram of powder cocaine, 24 grams of marijuana, 122 grams of THC gummies, 11 grams of hydrocodone, 6 guns, cash and a truck.

The task force lists these arrests:

Jeffrey Monkentee Hill, 42, of Camp Hill: Charged with 14 counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, seven counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime, Trafficking in Ecstasy, Trafficking in Hydrocodone, Possession with Intent to Distribute (Cocaine), Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm.

Carstavious Shadon Stovall, 31, of Camp Hill: Charged with Trafficking in Ecstasy, Trafficking in Hydrocodone, Possession with Intent to Distribute (Cocaine), Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm.

Tommy Bowens, 34, of Camp Hill: Charged with three counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Ecstasy, Trafficking in Hydrocodone, Possession with Intent to Distribute (Cocaine), Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm.

Jerry Lewis Brooks, 62, of Camp Hill: Charged with Trafficking in Ecstasy, Trafficking in Hydrocodone, Possession with Intent to Distribute (Cocaine), Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm.

Linzie Brooks, 66, of Camp Hill: Charged with Trafficking in Ecstasy, Trafficking in Hydrocodone, Possession with Intent to Distribute (Cocaine), Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm.

Jeremy Turner, 35, of Camp Hill: Charged with one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

Additional arrests are expected as the investigation into the possession and distribution of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force was assisted in the execution of the search warrant by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Dadeville Police Department, the Camp Hill Police Department, the Alexander City Police Department K9 Unit, and the United States Marshal Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.