Tornado Watch in Effect Until 6PM

by Ryan Stinnett

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Western and Central Alabama

Southeast Mississippi

* Effective this Thursday morning and evening from 1140 AM until

600 PM CST.

* Primary threats include…

A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

SUMMARY…A line of thunderstorms over southeast Mississippi will

likely intensify this afternoon and spread eastward across the watch

area. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible with the

strongest cells.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

REMEMBER…A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for

tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for

threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings.