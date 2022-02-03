Tornado Watch in Effect Until 6PM
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Western and Central Alabama
Southeast Mississippi
* Effective this Thursday morning and evening from 1140 AM until
600 PM CST.
* Primary threats include…
A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
SUMMARY…A line of thunderstorms over southeast Mississippi will
likely intensify this afternoon and spread eastward across the watch
area. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible with the
strongest cells.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
REMEMBER…A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.