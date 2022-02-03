UPDATE: Apparent Road Rage Blamed for Shooting Near Auburn Elementary School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police say an apparent case of road rage is what led to a shooting this morning near an elementary school.

Police say two males were in a fight at about 7:40AM on Richland Road at Yarbrough Farms Boulevard, near Richland Elementary School. A school resource officer saw the fight and apparently heard the gunshot, according to police.

Police say the shooting suspect was immediately taken into custody, while the person shot was flown to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia.

Police say the shooting did not involve the school and did not happen on school property. But the school was put under a “secure in place” mode as a safety measure.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Department. Police urge drivers to stay calm and nonconfrontational in any situation. If you feel you are in danger, please call 911.