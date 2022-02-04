Alabama’s First Alcohol Delivery Service Headed To Montgomery

by Ja Nai Wright

There is a new type of delivery service in the state of Alabama. In 2021, state lawmakers passed the SB-126 bill that allows for alcohol delivery services to be created. A Birmingham native by the name of Rashad Grimes along with his partners created the first alcohol delivery service called ‘Dippi’.

Dippi is a service similar to Doordash or Grubhub, but it exclusively deals with the delivery of alcoholic beverages. The company now has plans to expand their reach far beyond Birmingham, Alabama down to the Capital city.

‘Dippi cares’ is not just a saying according to its founders, who say they really do care, about the safety of Alabamians. Rashad says that its important to try and alleviate some of the problems that occur when motorist get behind the wheel, under the influence.

The delivery service is planning to make its’ way to Montgomery by mid to late March. They also are hoping to expand across the entire state of Alabama.

Currently Dippi is in the process of raising seed money that will be used to expand delivery all across the state of Alabama. Their seed round will be ending soon. For more information please reach out Dippi’s Founder and CEO Rashad Grimes at Rashad.Grimes@dippinow.com.