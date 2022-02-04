Auburn University Names Dr. Christopher Roberts as 21st President

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Auburn University Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to select engineering dean Dr. Christopher Roberts as the university’s 21st president.

Roberts will begin serving on May 16 and replaces Jay Gogue, who announced his retirement in June.

He was the only candidate left after two other candidates refused to visit campus unless they were guaranteed the job.

This follows a nine-month national search. The university says Roberts has a proven record as a well-qualified and accomplished dean with great integrity, vision and an unmatched love of all things Auburn.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be named the next president of Auburn University,” Roberts said. “Having called Auburn home for the past 28 years, I feel privileged to lead this distinguished university as we pursue even greater levels of impact and excellence.”

Roberts earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri in 1990 and master’s and doctoral degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame in 1992 and 1994, respectively. He began his career at Auburn in 1994 as an assistant professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering and became department chair in 2003. He was named dean of engineering in July 2012.

Gogue, who earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in horticulture from Auburn, returned to his alma mater in 2007, as the university’s 18th president and retired as president emeritus in 2017. He was appointed by the university’s Board of Trustees to serve as interim president in 2019 and appointed the university’s 20th president in 2020.

“President Gogue has served our great university incredibly well, twice,” President Pro Tempore Bob Dumas said. “During his two presidential terms, Dr. Gogue improved every aspect of Auburn’s land-grant mission.”

