Cloudy, Cold, Wet, And Windy Friday; Weekend Sunshine

by Ben Lang

Friday features cloudy, cold, wet, and windy weather. Not a tremendous improvement from Thursday’s severe weather. Temperatures remain in the 40s today, though some locations in west Alabama may struggle to reach 40°. Meanwhile, a sustained northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph results in wind chills in the 30s. Rain remains possible through at least the early evening, but coverage may decrease with time.

The sky gradually clears Friday night. However, temperatures fall to near or below freezing (32°). Meanwhile, winds remain northwesterly at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill or “feels like” temperatures fall into the 20s Saturday morning. Saturday looks mainly sunny, with afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Saturday night looks cold again, with lows near freezing. Sunday could be a bit warmer with sunshine and some clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures peak in the upper 50s.

Most of next week features near or just below-normal temperatures. Meanwhile, our forecast remains mainly dry. Monday could be rather cloudy, due in part to developing low pressure near Florida. A few stray showers could impact the southeast corner of Alabama between Sunday night and Monday morning. However, the rest of next week features quite a bit of sunshine. Tuesday may be partly cloudy, but next Wednesday looks mostly sunny.

We may see a slight increase in clouds again next Thursday. However, next Friday looks mostly sunny. Afternoon temperatures peak in the 50s Monday through Wednesday, but low or even mid 60s appear possible late next week. Meanwhile, overnight lows fall into the 30s each night.