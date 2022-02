by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Crenshaw County man was killed when his pickup truck hit a fallen tree.

State troopers say 58-year-old Jimmy Carl Bees of Rutledge was driving on Crenshaw County Road 28 at about 4:00 this morning when his truck hit the tree that had fallen into the road.

Investigators say Bees wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The wreck happened about four miles north of Luverne.