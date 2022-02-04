Jackson Hospital Shows Importance of National ‘Go Red for Women’ Day

by Kay McCabe

Jackson Hospital is shining a light on the importance of heart health on National Go Red For Women Day.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, Links Inc. is hosting a virtual discussion about heart health. The Jackson clinic will have 3 other their cardiologists discussing the importance of heart health and why you heart matters.

“600,000+ people die each year from cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Howard Brazil, Cardiologist at Jackson Clinic, “It’s the number 1 killer for men and women and pretty much the number 1 killer for every race or ethnic group.”