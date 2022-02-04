Local Residents Affected by Bed Shortages in Hospitals

by Kay McCabe

One local man, John Thornell, is speaking out saying he’s calling on state officials to work harder on finding a solution for the bed shortage problem.

Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer, says the number of bed shortages are improving, but since the omicron variant hospitals have suffered.

“Back in 2020, we had about 1500 inpatients across the state,” said Harris, “at that time we thought that was a really big number and how were we going to deal with this. Well today were at 2500.”

Thornell said he and his wife had to wait after she had a heart attack on Monday, and when they were taken to the back she was placed on a bed in the hallway.

Thornell says he had to plead to nurses on why his wife needed a room. Though he’s not upset with the hospitals, he says he’s pleading to government officials to help hospitals.

“Somebody needs to step up and help these people in the emergency rooms, because they cant handle it all,” said Thornell.

He says after a week in the hospital his wife is doing better and was finally released, but he’s hoping hospitals across the state receive more help in the near future.