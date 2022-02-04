Montgomery Police Make Arrest in New Year’s Day Murder

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

22arrest

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with capital murder in a shooting death that happened on New Year’s Day.

Police have charged 32-year-old Ja’Michael Tyler of Montgomery with killing 34-year-old Christopher Sankey of  Montgomery.

Police say Sankey was shot to death on Mobile Road near Beecher Street on Saturday, January 1, at about 3:11 p.m.

Tyler was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. 

Police have released no other information about the case.

 

Categories: Crime, Montgomery, News
Tags: , ,

Related Posts