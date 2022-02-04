Montgomery Police Make Arrest in New Year’s Day Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with capital murder in a shooting death that happened on New Year’s Day.

Police have charged 32-year-old Ja’Michael Tyler of Montgomery with killing 34-year-old Christopher Sankey of Montgomery.

Police say Sankey was shot to death on Mobile Road near Beecher Street on Saturday, January 1, at about 3:11 p.m.

Tyler was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police have released no other information about the case.