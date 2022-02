by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says one person has died after an apartment fire late Thursday night.

Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says the fire happened just after 11PM in a two-story apartment building in the 5700 block of Villas Lane. That’s just off Gas Light Curve.

Cooper says crews saw smoke when they arrived. The victim was taken to an emergency room for treatment, but was later pronounced dead. No one else was hurt.